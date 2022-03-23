Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market cap of $405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $103,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

