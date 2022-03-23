Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.07.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $100.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $108,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,135. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,704,000. Deccan Value Investors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,617,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,900,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,459.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,008,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

