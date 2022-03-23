Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading Up 6.7%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 512,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.