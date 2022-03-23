Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AWX opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Avalon has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Avalon during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Avalon in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalon by 38.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.