Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 321,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $8,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 93.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,685,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 737,881 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,714,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,620,000 after acquiring an additional 143,017 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,345,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,063,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56.

