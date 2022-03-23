Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter worth $240,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Tower by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,173,000 after purchasing an additional 402,767 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in American Tower by 130.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 696,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,412,000 after purchasing an additional 393,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 19.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,430,000 after purchasing an additional 332,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $239.67 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.86 and a 200-day moving average of $263.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.06%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.53.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

