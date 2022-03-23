Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $166.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

