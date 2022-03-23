Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,604,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,174,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $318,000.

ILCB stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.29 and a 1-year high of $67.03.

