Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 269,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 149,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 295,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 295,280 shares during the period. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 580,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 65,841 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.