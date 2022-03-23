Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 138,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

