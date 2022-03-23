Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $54.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

