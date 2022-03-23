Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.17 and a twelve month high of $83.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.