Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,798 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

Shares of T opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $165.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

