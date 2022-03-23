Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $223.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.63 and a 52-week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

