Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,693 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of Avis Budget Group worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,091,000 after buying an additional 188,328 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $279.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.85 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

