Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Insider Karen Noblett Sells 13,531 Shares of Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) insider Karen Noblett sold 13,531 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $774,379.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karen Noblett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 3rd, Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of Axonics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50.

Shares of AXNX opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 0.35. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.17.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axonics in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,834,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,297 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,430,000 after acquiring an additional 135,682 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Axonics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,245,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

