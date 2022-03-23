B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for DigitalBridge Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for DigitalBridge Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DBRG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

DBRG stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,072,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,691 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 113,657 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

