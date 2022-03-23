B. Riley Lowers Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Neutral

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $0.55 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $3.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XELA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.51). As a group, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 616,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 474,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exela Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exela Technologies by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 213,147 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (Get Rating)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.