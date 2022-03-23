BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BABB opened at $0.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.07. BAB has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
About BAB
