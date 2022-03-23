BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Sells 25,216 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.66), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($243,661.72).

On Monday, February 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 24 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 607 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £145.68 ($191.79).

LON BA traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 736.80 ($9.70). 12,356,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,603. The company has a market capitalization of £23.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 588.11. BAE Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 481.20 ($6.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.77).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 15.20 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.90) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.48) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.82) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 878 ($11.56) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.33 ($8.82).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

