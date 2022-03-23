Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.68

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.68 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 261.60 ($3.44). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 261.60 ($3.44), with a volume of 1,554,136 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.74) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.61) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 258.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

In other news, insider Leo Quinn bought 78,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £188,976 ($248,783.57).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

