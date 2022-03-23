Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,960

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.71).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,829.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,841.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84). The company has a market cap of £6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($21.23) per share, with a total value of £80,650 ($106,174.30). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.81) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($65,354.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 8,158 shares of company stock valued at $13,062,622 over the last ninety days.

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.