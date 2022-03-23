Barclays Cuts Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 1,960

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,960 ($25.80) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.99) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.41) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,180.71 ($28.71).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,700 ($22.38) on Monday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,534.50 ($20.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,267 ($29.84). The company has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,829.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,841.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Carolyn McCall acquired 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,849 ($24.34) per share, for a total transaction of £332.82 ($438.15). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($21.23) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($106,174.30). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,158 shares of company stock worth $13,062,622.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

