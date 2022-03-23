Barclays Lowers KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to Underweight

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €71.00 ($78.02) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KBC Group from €87.00 ($95.60) to €83.00 ($91.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of KBCSY opened at $37.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.87.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

