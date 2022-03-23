Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.56).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($23.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,450.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,414.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.