Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2022

Antofagasta (LON:ANTOGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.75) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.80) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.77) to GBX 1,340 ($17.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.46) to GBX 1,300 ($17.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.56).

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 1,752.50 ($23.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,450.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,414.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.43. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($25.96).

About Antofagasta (Get Rating)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

