Bard Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.25.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

