Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sirius XM by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

