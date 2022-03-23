Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 25 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter worth $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 77.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in DexCom by 29.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in DexCom by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $464.71 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.45 and a 1 year high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $421.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 299.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $565.33.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.91, for a total transaction of $143,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,029. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

