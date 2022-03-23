Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,800 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.3% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $16,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

PFE stock opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

