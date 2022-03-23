Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €74.00 ($81.32) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($81.32) price target on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($120.88) price target on Basf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on Basf in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €77.13 ($84.76).

Shares of BAS stock opened at €54.56 ($59.96) on Wednesday. Basf has a 12 month low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 12 month high of €72.88 ($80.09). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

