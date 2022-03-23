Baskin Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,583,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $776,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% during the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,325,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,354,000 after acquiring an additional 380,860 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,706,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,679,000 after acquiring an additional 279,270 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,142,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,641,000 after acquiring an additional 494,364 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 2,030,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,657. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $59.05 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

