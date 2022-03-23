BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells $41,958.00 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $651,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

