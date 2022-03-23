BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) COO Sells $41,958.00 in Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $41,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of BBQ stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.
BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
About BBQ (Get Rating)
BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBQ (BBQ)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.