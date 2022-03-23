BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Director Bryan Lowell Wolff Sells 1,941 Shares

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $29,522.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bryan Lowell Wolff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BBQ alerts:

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 3,000 shares of BBQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $46,170.00.

Shares of BBQ stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.53. 30,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,212. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BBQ by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BBQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.