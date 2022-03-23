Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 947 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 96,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $140.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $255.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $192.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.