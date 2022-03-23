Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 532 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $838,000. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 29,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,122,382 shares of company stock worth $292,845,365 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $143.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.63 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

