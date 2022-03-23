Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3,173.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of FCTR opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

