Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 11,210 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 12.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 89.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after acquiring an additional 417,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,208,000.

Shares of BAR opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09.

