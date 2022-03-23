Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

