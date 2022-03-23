Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF)

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sinch AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a SEK 150 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at 10.08 on Tuesday. Sinch AB has a fifty-two week low of 10.00 and a fifty-two week high of 186.50.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

