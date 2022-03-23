Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.13.

BRY opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Berry by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,937 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Berry by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Berry by 43.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Berry by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Berry by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 103,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

