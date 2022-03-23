BEST (NYSE:BEST) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,678,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,933,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $291.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BEST in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BEST by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 105,296 shares during the last quarter. 28.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

