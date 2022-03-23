Bfsg LLC Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bfsg LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,393 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,970 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $160.36. 15,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $160.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $11,746,846. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

