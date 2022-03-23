Bfsg LLC Has $4.40 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after acquiring an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $43,559,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

NYSE SYY traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. The firm has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

