Bfsg LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 16.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a $139.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.02.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $137.41. The stock had a trading volume of 462,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $140.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $168.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

