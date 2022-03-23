Bfsg LLC Trims Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 285.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $408,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 29,864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. 59,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,602. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a twelve month low of $77.60 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

