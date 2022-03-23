B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,227. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.48.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 182.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,603,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after acquiring an additional 460,798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

