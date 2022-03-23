Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.82. 1,453,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,564,626. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -98.66 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

