Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) PT Lowered to $17.00

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

BVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Bioventus in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $13.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Bioventus has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bioventus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVS. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 69,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

