BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.05

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and traded as low as $12.18. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.46, with a volume of 158,846 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

