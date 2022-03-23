Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust makes up 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 110,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,773. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

